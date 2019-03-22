Dollar General children’s cough syrup recalled

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- A Dollar General brand medicine is issuing a recall for it’s children’s “Cough Syrup plus Mucus” due to bacteria contamination,that’s according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The cough syrup is targeted towards infants two months old and older and shipped to Dollar General stores across the country.

The FDA found traces of bacillus cereus, a bacteria that has potential to cause gastrointestinal illnesses such as vomiting or diarrhea.

The bacteria, was found to be in one out of 10 of their 2-fluid ounce bottles with the expiration date 11/20.

According to the FDA sales and production of this product has been suspended as an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the cause.

If you have the medicine in your home you are urged t return to the store or throw it away immediately.