March Madness details: Parking for the tournament and Game Time Schedules

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– March Madness is underway in the Capital City as Colonial Life Arena hosts the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

Looking for the game schedule or parking spaces? Here’s a list of important things to know if you’re headed downtown to the arena and festivities.

PARKING: According to officials, there are parking garages available in the downtown districts for you to park on game day! You can download the Passport Parking App to pay easily to slide into a spot along one of our bustling streets. Learn more at ColumbiaSC.net/Parking.

Friday: Park Street and Lincoln Street Facilities will charge $30 for event parking. All other downtown parking garages are subject to normal parking rates.

Sunday: Park Street and Lincoln Street Facilities will charge $30 for event parking. All other downtown parking garages are subject to normal parking rates.

For information on the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament schedule click here:

https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/2019-ncaa-mens-basketball-firstsecond-rounds