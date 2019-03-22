Ole Miss guard embraces being home and opens up about his rare skin condition

By: Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The NCAA Tournament is underway today and Devontae Shuler the sophomore guard of Ole Miss is calm, cool, and collected. Being from Irmo, SC, he says that coming back home to play in the Colonial Life Area is where he feels most comfortable. The last time he was on this court, he fell short losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he says he is ready to to get back out there and take down Oklahoma tipping off at 12:40 P.M. Friday.

Shuler even had the chance to open up to the media about his skin condition, Vitiligo. According to the Vitiligo Support Foundation, this condition only affects about 1% of the world’s entire population. He says he does his best to encourage others to overcome this condition by always openly talking about it with fans and others who also have it. Throughout his basketball career, he says he has had nothing but support and tells younger kids that they will get through it because they are not alone.