South Carolina’s jobless rate unchanged for 8th month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ South Carolina’s unemployment rate was unchanged again in February, for the eighth straight month.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Friday that unemployment in the state was again 3.2 percent.

The department said total employment in South Carolina increased by nearly 7,000 jobs from January to February, to a total of 2,267,000.

Manufacturing showed the biggest employment increase in the last month, adding 1,400 jobs. The education and health services sector also added 1,400 positions.

There were drops of 2,300 jobs in the leisure and hospitality segment. Utility employment also fell by 1,700 jobs.(backslash)

The national unemployment rate fell from 4 percent to 3.8 percent in February.