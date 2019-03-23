Headed to the tournament? There is a Clear Bag Policy at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are ready for some ‘March Madness’ you may be headed to Colonial Life Arena for the games.

There are some policies you must be aware of before entering the facility.

According to the arena site: While bags are not encouraged, the following outlines the bags that are permitted:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ — A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Diapers and additional baby supplies may be carried in a clear bag. Family members, including children, are allowed to carry an approved bag into the arena.​

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Luggage of any kind

Camera bags

Backpacks, cinch/drawstring bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction

All bags will be subject to search upon arrival and any bags that exceed the permitted size will not be allowed in.

In addition, there are several other items not allowed in the arena, that includes food of any kind, unapproved flags or banners, and alcoholic beverages.

For the complete list of prohibited items, visit https://www.coloniallifearena.com