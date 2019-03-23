Summerville officer charged with breaking into home denied bond
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says an officer with Summerville Police Department has been denied bond by Dorchester County Magistrate Court on a 1st degree burglary charge.
Investigators say Nicholas Morella is accused of attempting to enter a Cassandra Avenue residence in the White Gables neighborhoodaround 3 a.m. on March 22. The female victim armed herself with a firearm and hid in a closet with her minor child, waiting for law enforcement to arrive, according to the department.
The next bond hearing will be held during General Sessions Court in Calhoun County at 1 p.m. on Monday.