A Tropical Storm has formed off the coast of Brazil. This is very rare. As far as records go, there are only 3 other times that this has happened. In fact it wasn’t until the early 1990’s that scientists concluded that this was even possible. This storm, named Iba, has sustained winds of roughly 50 mph. Even though it’s currently very close to the coast, it’s expected to head harmlessly out to sea over the next few days.