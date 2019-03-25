Two Midlands kids ages 3 and 5 killed by cars in separate incidents, community mourns

COLUMBIA/ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)- Two children were killed by cars in separate incidents, leaving communities in the Midlands grieving.

Last Thursday (March 21st) a 3-year-old and her mother were hit after crossing the street on Duke Avenue. Jayana Summers died. Her 23-year-old mother is still in the hospital fighting for her life.

The community continues to add to her makeshift memorial, while police investigate and wait for the drivers toxicology tests.

Friday (March 22nd) another child was killed, this time a hit and run in Orangeburg.

“He ran over a 5 year old child and didn’t slow down,” Mike Adams with Orangburg Public safety said. “He did not stop to render aid, did not notify law enforcement, medical services or anything like that. I don’t know how you can do that.”

5-year-old Keyshawn Gallishaw was being a kid, playing with his sister when witnesses say a car came through and took his life.

“The facts of this case as we’ve uncovered them just shows a very cold and callous process,” Adams said.

According to an incident report the 5-year-old was running towards Berry Street when Charles Coulter Jr. ran him over without stopping. Police say the community and a local business helped provide the critical piece of information to find the suspect.

“That local business was able to give us video footage that was able to help us identify the type of car we were looking for,” Adams said.

On that same street, in that same spot, family and friends place flowers, toys and balloons to remember the five year old.

“There are some things that go on sometimes that are really hard for us to understand and certainly this is one of those instances,” Adams said.