Children’s Dental Group visits Good Morning Columbia to talk about the Magic of Storytelling

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Children’s Dental Group is teaming up with ABC Columbia to sponsor the Magic of Storytelling.

Disney and ABC are donating up to one million books to children in need through their partnership with first book.

To learn more about the Magic of Storytelling, click HERE.

For more information on Children’s Dental Group, click HERE.