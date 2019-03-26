Former Gamecock signs with New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WOLO) — Former Gamecock tight-end Jared Cook has a new home.

The ex-Oakland Raider is signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to coach Sean Payton.

“Jared’s got a unique skill set and we saw a lot of good tape on him,” said Payton.

Cook will fill a gigantic hole for New Orleans, after Benjamin Watson’s retiring in the offseason and serves as a nice reliable target for aging quarterback Drew Brees.

The former Gamecock spent two years with the Raiders and is the first tight end in NFL history to have a 100-yard receiving game for four different teams (Titans, Rams, Packers, and Raiders).