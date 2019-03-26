Rock out at Spring Out Music Festival this weekend

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to see some of the biggest music artists in the world at 2019 Spring Out Music Festival!

Curtis spoke with event organizer Dave Stewart about some of the big artists heading to the Palmetto State!

The event takes place at the Historic Columbia Speedway on March 29 – 31.

On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday & Sunday, gates open at 1 p.m. and the music begins at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for Friday and Sunday are half off today, so to purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Below is a list on some of the artists for the shows:

Friday, March 29:

Wale

Rich Homie Quan

Winner of Columbia’s Got Talent

Saturday, March 30:

Young The Giant

Smallpools

Dreamers

Sunday, March 31:

Scotty McCreery

Morgan Evans

Dylan Schneider

