Rock out at Spring Out Music Festival this weekend
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to see some of the biggest music artists in the world at 2019 Spring Out Music Festival!
Curtis spoke with event organizer Dave Stewart about some of the big artists heading to the Palmetto State!
The event takes place at the Historic Columbia Speedway on March 29 – 31.
On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday & Sunday, gates open at 1 p.m. and the music begins at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets for Friday and Sunday are half off today, so to purchase tickets and for more information, click here.
Below is a list on some of the artists for the shows:
Friday, March 29:
- Wale
- Rich Homie Quan
- Winner of Columbia’s Got Talent
Saturday, March 30:
- Young The Giant
- Smallpools
- Dreamers
Sunday, March 31:
- Scotty McCreery
- Morgan Evans
- Dylan Schneider