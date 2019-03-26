SCDOT replacing US 1 bridge over I-20 in Lexington

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say they’re working on replacing the U.S. 1 (Augusta Road) bridge over I-20 in Lexington County this morning.

US 1 (Augusta Road) bridge replacement over I-20 today. FILE

Officials say the construction starts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

But SCDOT wants to hear from you regarding your questions or ideas on the project.

Lexington Police say expect lane closures during the construction.

If you have any questions or comments, click here to send them to project manager Kate Drafts.

You must send your questions or comments by April 22.

