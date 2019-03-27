Advisory: Sumter County residents asked to boil water due to repairs

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – In Sumter County, residents are being told to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking.

According to officials, the Sumter County Wedgefield Stateburg water system has been shut down for repairs.

This is on SC 261, on the South side of US 378. The repairs are expected to be finished by the evening.

Should you have any questions, you may contact the Sumter County Water Utility office at (803) 774-3854 during normal business hours or the emergency response lines at (803) 464-8881 or (803) 468-4702.