SC officers, families of lost loved ones recognized at DUI Enforcement ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The state recognized the men and women who keep our roads safe this morning.

The Department of Public Safety held its annual DUI Enforcement Recognition ceremony at Seawell’s on Rosewood.

The event honors officers of the year in several categories.

The families of those who have lost loved ones to DUI related accidents were also recognized.

According to a study by consumer research group *Value Penguin*, South Carolina ranks among one of the worst states in the country for DUI related deaths.