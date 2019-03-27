Sheriff warns of scam involving social security payments in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff is issuing a warning that a scam involving social security payments may be moving into the Orangeburg area.

Sheriff Ravenell said the came in on Wednesday from a person with a foreign accent.

The caller claims to be with the Social Security Administration, a claim the sheriff disputes.

“First, the deputy doesn’t receive Social Security payments,” he said. “Second, when the deputy gave the caller a fictitious name, the caller stated he pulled his file and had it right in front of him.”

The “catch” wasn’t revealed, however.

Shortly after the deputy revealed his true identity, the conversation came to an abrupt end.

The likely scenario is the potential victim would send untraceable money to someone in order to have their monthly payments restored.

Ravenell said this type of scam can be frightening for community residents relying on a Social Security check to make ends meet.

“If anyone receives this type of call and still wants some reassurance, give us a call,” he said. “We’re more than happy to speak with these individuals.”

The OCSO can be reached at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.