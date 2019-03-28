Gamecocks headed to Sweet 16 for 2pm tipoff in Greensboro

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dawn Staley and the Gamecock Womens Basketball team are just days ways away from their sixth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks will tip off against Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday in Greensboro.

The two teams played earlier this season with Baylor winning by 25 points.

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – For the sixth-straight season, the Gamecocks are one of the last 16 teams pursuing a championship in March.

No. 4 seed Carolina went on a 12-4 run to close the last 2:15 of regulation, defeating No. 5 seed Florida St. 72-64.

Dawn Staley, Ty Harris, and Donyiah Cliney discussed their abilities to sustain success, making it past the first weekend of the tournament once again, and what level of play they raised their games to in advance of the Sweet 16.

To purchase tickets click here.