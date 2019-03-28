Man assaults a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff says that a Calhoun County man was charged after assaulting a law enforcement official during an escape attempt.

Ryan Garrick, 29, was charged with one count each of assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and escape.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies took Garrick into custody early Tuesday after the deputies had to coax him out a residence on Murphy Mill Road.

Deputies there had received information from an individual who had fled the home saying someone was trying to kill her and her three children.

The victim described a chaotic scene in which Garrick was brandishing a knife described as being nearly 15 inches long, per the report, while making threats against the victims.

The adult victim managed to escape, running to a nearby fire station where a firefighter called 911 for her.

Calhoun Calhoun Sheriff deputies found the victim’s children in a hysterical state who had locked themselves inside a vehicle.

Deputies would eventually gain custody of the man, discovering inside the residence a quantity of illegal narcotics.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies became involved when a Calhoun County Sheriff deputy transported Garrick to The Regional Medical Center for a jail clearance after detention center personnel said it was required.

As the deputy was placing Garrick back into the patrol car, Garrick kicked the officer multiple times. Garrick then fled but was apprehended a moments later by the deputy

A Orangeburg County investigator told the court during an initial hearing on Thursday that Garrick is out on bond on unrelated charges already and also on probation.

During the first hearing, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date. That was later changed to $70,000 bond.

Garrick also faces charges in Calhoun County.