NCAA tournament gets going Thursday night

(AP) — The second week of the NCAA tournament gets going Thursday night.

The Oregon Ducks take on No. 1 Virginia in the South Region. Oregon is the closest thing to a long shot remaining in the NCAA Tournament after advancing through the opening weekend as a No. 12 seed. But the Ducks are also in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years and made the Final Four just a couple years ago.

No. 2 seed Tennessee faces third-seeded Purdue in the other matchup in Louisville, Kentucky. The Volunteers have had a chance to catch their breath after nearly matching the biggest blown lead in NCAA Tournament history.

Gonzaga-Florida State and Texas Tech-Michigan decide the finalists in the West Region in Anaheim, California.

Gonzaga, Florida State and Michigan are all back in Southern California for the second straight year for the Sweet 16. Only the Wolverines want things to end the same way they did in 2018.