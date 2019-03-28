Richland Library gets grant to put life saving devices in all locations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The Richland Library has always been a place of learning and entertainment, and now if an emergency arises it’s also place that plans to be prepared.

The library’s Safety and Security Department has just accepted a $16,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation  that will equip all locations with automated external defibrillators.  Those new devices will have the ability to protect some of the more than 40 thousand people who visit the library and 1 thousand staff members as well as volunteers providing immediate medical assistance if needed.

According to data released by the American Heart Association, immediate CPR or AED use can double, and in some cases triple survival rates. Stff plans to begin installing the new life saving devices in all of their locations in April.

 

