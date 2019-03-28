WREN Summit focused on women’s economic empowerment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) The Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network is hosting its third annual summit to discuss how to close the gender and racial wage gap and accelerate women’s economic empowerment in South Carolina.

The event will feature business and leadership panels and discuss personal and financial wellness practices.

WNBA Las Vegas Aces player and former Lady Gamecock A’ja Wilson will be the keynote speaker.

It’s happening April 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Columbia Museum of Art.

