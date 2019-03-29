Collin Drafts leaving AC Flora after two seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — AC Flora football coach Collin Drafts is leaving the program after two seasons.

Drafts confirmed the news to ABC Columbia and later posted his decision on twitter Friday afternoon.

“I’m heading to the Jacksonville area to be closer to my kids,” Drafts told ABC Columbia Friday.

AC Flora went 0-10 in his first season in 2017, but the head coach turned around the program in one year, going 9-3, winning the 5-4A Championship in 2018.

“I have had the privilege of being the head football coach at AC Flora over the past two years. In this brief period of time, I met some great people – players, fellow coaches, students, colleagues and now friends that I know will last a lifetime,” said Drafts on social media.

The school released a statement through its website Friday afternoon.

“AC Flora would like to thank Coach Collin Drafts for his service to our school and football program. His hard work and dedication led to remarkable growth in our program, and the 2018 season enjoyed the longest winning streak in school history. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. We will begin the search for his replacement immediately and will work diligently to have a staff in place as soon as possible.”

Drafts was a standout quarterback at Charleston Southern, leading the Big South in pass completions in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

While Drafts confirmed his move to the Jacksonville area, he would not comment on the specific school he intends to coach this season.