Empowering Minds to host Young Women’s Networking Social

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Young Women’s Networking Social is happening Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bible Way Church of Christ.

It is being presented by the non-profit, Empowering Minds and is open to young women ages 11 to 14.

For more information, click HERE.