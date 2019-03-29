Finally Friday concert series kicks off Carolina Cup

Camden, SC (WOLO) — It’s that time of the year again! The Carolina Cup is getting ready to kick off on a good note this weekend with their Finally Friday concert series. this year you’ll be able to enjoy more than 25 local musicians.

The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw is kicking off the event with a music jam on the Town green located at 1015 Market Street. Guest are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Coolers and glass bottles are prohibited, but food and beverages will be sold during the event.

You can get in on the fun taking place Friday, March 29th 2019 from 6PM-9PM. In the event of rain the event will be held at Jim & Pat Watts Performing Arts Wing on the campus of the Kershaw Fine Arts Center.

You can find out more information on the concert series by clicking on the following link: http://www.fineartscenter.org.