Vietnam Veterans gather at State House to celebrate service

More than 900 men and women from Palmetto State died during war

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — For the second straight year, hundreds of veterans came to the State House to celebrate the sacrifices made by those who served in Vietnam.

When several soldiers came home from serving in Vietnam, they weren’t greeted with ticker-tape parades or widespread affection.

“There was so much turmoil in our country, when we came back from Vietnam, we were not even allowed to wear our uniforms to come home in. We had to wear civilian clothes because there was so much protesting,” said James Wertman, one of the organizers for Columbia’s Vietnam Veterans Day who also served two tours in Vietnam in 1967 and 1969.

Some say they couldn’t be open about their service and pride for their country.

“I had to stay in the closet for many years. I was ashamed of my service, I felt like I did something wrong. I felt bad about myself, lost a lot of pride in myself,” said Tommy Olds, a Commander for the South Carolina Combat Veterans Group.

Over the years, veterans say the public has been more receptive and appreciative of their service. With events like Vietnam Veterans Day, some say it allows these veterans to lean on each other during tough times.

“When you get veterans together, they reconnect, and some of them after this will seek some of the help that they need,” Wertman said.

Dozens of veterans rode up to the State House on their motorcycles to show solidarity with their brothers and sisters in arms, while also keeping the memory of their service alive.

Some say the togetherness fostered by their time in the service makes their sacrifices overseas worth it.

“To be here, to have this opportunity to see each other, to be rejuvenated and love each other, it means everything. It’s love,” Olds said.

Even though the ceremony celebrates those who came home, some veterans say people shouldn’t overlook those who paid the ultimate price.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, more than 900 men and women from South Carolina lost their lives during the Vietnam War.