Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store

Hussle received a Grammy nomination for his debut studio album this year.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Nipsey Hussle was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the Los Angeles store owned by the rapper, according to multiple media reports.

The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue in Hyde Park. Hussle owns a store called Marathon Clothing at 3420 W. Slauson. The Los Angeles Police Department said three people were shot in the area, one fatally, though they did not release any official victim information.

Multiple media reports indicated Hussle was the person killed in the shooting.

Hussle may have sensed trouble coming Sunday. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ????????????

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 1, 2019

Hundreds of fans and local residents came out to the store location to mourn the rapper and share stories about how he was helping the local community where he grew up.

Marquesha Lawson sobbed as she recalled Hussle and how he helped the community and was offering to help her daughter’s modeling career.

“I was a childhood friend,” Lawson said. “I’ve known him all my life. He was like family to me.”

“He cared about us. We cared about him.”

Fan Edgar Cabrera said he admired how Hussle worked his way up from the bottom.

“It hurts,” Cabrera said. “And it hurts the community. All these people – we love him.”

????????????????????????‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. ???????? https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. They have not yet determined a motive, but said they are looking for a single male gunman who fled the area.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance video.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for a Grammy this year for his debut studio album “Victory Lap.”

Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017 at an event that included appearances from NBA players Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins and some notable rappers.

A shooting and stabbing was also reported at Hussle’s Hyde Park store last year.

Police responded to the store for that shooting report on Sept. 14, 2018, but did not find any suspects or victims and witnesses were uncooperative.