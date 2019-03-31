Samantha Josephson had wounds to her head, face, neck, leg, and foot according to arrest warrant

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- An arrest warrant released to ABC gives more details about what happened to Samantha Josephson the night she was kidnapped and murdered.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video captures Josephson getting inside of Nathaniel Rowland’s Chevrolet Impala in front of The Bird Dog bar on Harden street in Five Points.

Josephson was found dead in a rural area of Clarendon County with numerous wounds to multiple parts of her body; including her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot, according to the warrant.

Police say on Saturday (March 30th), Columbia police attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Impala, that was driven by Rowland. Inside of Rowland’s car, police say they found Joesphson’s blood throughout and her blood in the trunk.

Josephson’s cell phone was found inside the passenger compartment of the car, according to the arrest warrant. Police say they also found bleach, germicidal wipes, and window cleaner.

Further investigation of the vehicle determined that the child safety and window locks had been activated which would not allow Josephson any means of escape from the car, police said.

Josephson’s body was found in an area known to Rowland and near where he recently lived, the warrant said.