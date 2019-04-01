Keep the Midlands Beautiful helps environment, developing nations one step at a time

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting today the Keep the Midlands Beautiful initiative kicked off their shoe drive in an effort to raise money to help prevent litter, encourage people to recycle and beautification of the Midlands, while aiding in developing nations and specifically keeping old shoes out of local landfills.

KMB is asking residents to help by donating gently used shoes to churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses. According to Keep the Midlands Beautiful, 630 million pairs of shoes are thrown away every year. When left to disintegrate, the materials the shoes are made of have chemical compounds that can create hazards to our health. Instead, KMB wants you to take the shoes you no longer need or want and donate them. All of the shoes collected will be redistributed to developing nations helping those who are impoverished through http://www.funds2orgs start, maintain and grow a unique business that will allow them to house, clothe and feed their families.

Jacqueline Buck, Executive Director for KMB says ” This campaign will help divert shoes from our landfills while creating commerce and sustainability developing countries, and it is a win-win for all,…“We rely on volunteers and community members to help us coordinate this program, and now is the time to spring clean your closets by donating your unwanted, gently worn shoes to a collection site order to give them a second life.”

The shoe collection drive will run through May 17th, 2019 in celebration of Earth Day.

If you are interested in being a part of the imitative or would just like to find out more, you can email Keep the Midlands Beautiful for information on how you can get involved via this link: http://info@keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org.