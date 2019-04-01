US measles cases at second highest since disease was eliminated in 2000

CNN,

(CNN) – In health news tonight, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says measles cases are on the rise.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of measles cases this year is already the second-highest number reported in the US since the disease was eliminated back in 2000.

There has been 387 cases confirmed in 15 states.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says one dose of the measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles if you come into contact with the virus.

Categories: National News, News
Share

Related

Child Abuse Prevention Month kicked off at Governo...
Suspect arrested in weekend fatal shooting at Lake...
UofSC student, Samantha Josephson cause of death r...
Father of Murdered USC student Samantha Josephson ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android