US measles cases at second highest since disease was eliminated in 2000

(CNN) – In health news tonight, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says measles cases are on the rise.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of measles cases this year is already the second-highest number reported in the US since the disease was eliminated back in 2000.

There has been 387 cases confirmed in 15 states.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says one dose of the measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles if you come into contact with the virus.