REPORTS: Dalzell’s Ja Morant to declare for NBA Draft

Mike Gillespie,

Crestwood High grad Ja Morant, who gained national attention during a phenomenal sophomore season, will declare for the NBA Draft tonight, according to multiple reports.

Morant, out of Dalzell, lead Murray State to the Ohio Valley Conference title, earning a 12-seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. He averaged over 24 points, 10 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The South Carolina native is considered one of the best prospects in this year’s draft, expected to go in the top five this summer.

