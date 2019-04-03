West Columbia Police searching for missing teenager

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department needs your help locating a teen last seen on Hammond Ave. in the City of West Columbia on March 18.

On March 18, Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta is 14 years old Hispanic female. She is 5 feet, 2 inches with long black hair and french style polished nails.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white/black Vans sneakers, silver stud earrings and a silver ring on her left ring finger.

Investigators have confirmed that the last known time anyone communicated with Nazareth was on March 24.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nazareth, contact West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC