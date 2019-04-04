Deputies searching for suspects who attempted to steal TVs from Walmart in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff says investigators are seeking several individuals who stole TVs from Walmart last month and others who were unsuccessful.

The sheriff says there were at least two subjects in each instance that were caught on video cameras taking or attempting to take large screen TV’s from the North Road location.

On March 24, one pair arrived in a white Nissan before entering the store around 7 a.m.

Security footage depicts the two as obtaining a shopping cart before moving to the electronics section in the store.

Video then depicts the duo pushing the cart out of the front doors where they get into a white Nissan Altima.

A store employee confronted the two before they could flee, obtaining photos of the car as well.

Walmart-1 Still photos from March 22 incident / Courtesy: OCSO

Walmart-2 Still photos from March 22 incident / Courtesy: OCSO



Two days earlier another set of men entered the business around 4 p.m.

This duo is seen in the video placing eight TVs and a vacuum cleaner in two carts before pushing the items along the back wall and toward the garden section.

However, Walmart employees said they were able to confront the two before they made it out of the side entrance with the $2,100 worth of electronics and household goods.

The men then enter a white van and leave the property.

If anyone has any information on any of the subjects, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.