Fireflies fall to RiverDogs, 6-1 Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Ronny Mauricio – just one day removed from his 18th birthday – impressed on Friday night against Charleston. The 3rd-rated Mets prospect reached base safely all four plate appearances against the RiverDogs. He and the Fireflies had trouble scoring, though, and it was Charleston who came out on top at Segra Park, 6-1.

Mauricio singled in his first two at-bats and later walked and was hit by a pitch. Columbia’s lone run scored in the first frame. A throwing error by Charleston first baseman Eric Wagaman allowed Juan Uriarte to score. The Fireflies would later leave the bases loaded in that inning.

The only other Fireflies hits tallied on Friday were a third-inning triple for Chase Chambers and a fourth-inning single for Jose Miguel Medina.

The RiverDogs built their lead early. In the first, Josh Breaux plated two with a double. Charleston later distanced itself from the home team with two more scores the following frame.

Josh Stowers stretched the visitor’s lead to 5-1 with an RBI double in the seventh. The RiverDogs pulled ahead by five when Kyle Gray tripled home Mickey Gasper in the ninth.

Sean Semple earned the win after striking out 10 over five innings out of the bullpen. Columbia’s Jose Butto only allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings of work but was dealt the loss.

Game three of the series between Columbia and Charleston is scheduled for 6:05 ET on Saturday. A pair of right-handers are expected to throw: Jaison Vilera for the Fireflies and Tanner Myatt for the RiverDogs.