Annual Rhythm on the River Concert Series begins Saturday

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 15th Annual Rhythm on the River Concert Series, presented by the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, kicks off this Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 6 PM – 9 PM, at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater.

Both the Mayor Bobby Horton and Mayor Pro Tem, Tem Miles commented on the return of the annual event. Horton saying, “We’re pleased to support the Chamber’s weekly Rhythm on the River Series, which provides free family-oriented entertainment to our residents and visitors.”

Miles continuing saying, “Rhythm on the River is the best part of Spring in the Midlands. It has great music, scenery, and people. Please come out to West Columbia and join in the fun.”

If you would like to find out more information on the schedule of events you can click here: https://www.cwcchamber.com/

Concert Series Lineup

Saturday, April 6

Band: Interstate Exiles and Freeway Music

Food Truck: The Haute Dog Lady

Saturday, April 13

Band: Rhythm 54 and Vollie MacKenzie

Food Truck: Carolina Cookin’ Southern Fusion

Saturday, April 20

Band: Don Merckle and The Blacksmiths with Jeff Lucero Band

Food Truck: Carolina Cookin’ Southern Fusion

April 26 – Special Friday Night Edition

Band: Brian Conner and Britt Ervin Crosby

Food Truck: Carolina Cookin’ Southern Fusion

Saturday, May 4

Band: The Get Right Band and Dirty Gone Dolas

Saturday, May 11

Band: Radio Cult and Blues Deluxe Band

Saturday, May 18

Band: 48 Fables and Admiral Radio

Saturday, May 25 – Dual Headliners

Bands: Prettier Than Matt, Runaway Jug Band

Food and drinks will be available for you to buy at each event, but cooler’s will not be allowed into the Amphitheater.

You can find out more information about the best places to park for the series at the following link:https://www.cwcchamber.com/rhythm-on-the-river-concerts.html?