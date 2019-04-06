Annual Rhythm on the River Concert Series begins Saturday
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 15th Annual Rhythm on the River Concert Series, presented by the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, kicks off this Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 6 PM – 9 PM, at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater.
Both the Mayor Bobby Horton and Mayor Pro Tem, Tem Miles commented on the return of the annual event. Horton saying, “We’re pleased to support the Chamber’s weekly Rhythm on the River Series, which provides free family-oriented entertainment to our residents and visitors.”
Miles continuing saying, “Rhythm on the River is the best part of Spring in the Midlands. It has great music, scenery, and people. Please come out to West Columbia and join in the fun.”
If you would like to find out more information on the schedule of events you can click here: https://www.cwcchamber.com/
Concert Series Lineup
- Saturday, April 6
Band: Interstate Exiles and Freeway Music
Food Truck: The Haute Dog Lady
- Saturday, April 13
Band: Rhythm 54 and Vollie MacKenzie
Food Truck: Carolina Cookin’ Southern Fusion
- Saturday, April 20
Band: Don Merckle and The Blacksmiths with Jeff Lucero Band
Food Truck: Carolina Cookin’ Southern Fusion
- April 26 – Special Friday Night Edition
Band: Brian Conner and Britt Ervin Crosby
Food Truck: Carolina Cookin’ Southern Fusion
- Saturday, May 4
Band: The Get Right Band and Dirty Gone Dolas
- Saturday, May 11
Band: Radio Cult and Blues Deluxe Band
- Saturday, May 18
Band: 48 Fables and Admiral Radio
- Saturday, May 25 – Dual Headliners
Bands: Prettier Than Matt, Runaway Jug Band
Food and drinks will be available for you to buy at each event, but cooler’s will not be allowed into the Amphitheater.
You can find out more information about the best places to park for the series at the following link:https://www.cwcchamber.com/rhythm-on-the-river-concerts.html?