2 killed in Saluda County fire



SALUDA CO., SC (WOLO) According to the Sheriff’s Office, 2 people were killed after a structure fire in Saluda County, including a one-year-old child.

Officials say it happened Friday on Birdsong Lane.

According to authorities, one woman and two children were taken to the hospital. Officials say 63-year-old Karen Metts Blanset and one-year-old John-Michael Burton Hall passed away at the hospital.

Officials say the third victim was four years old and was treated and released from the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office, SLED, ATF and Saluda County Corner’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.