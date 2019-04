Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who was found dead Friday behind San Jose Restaurant located at 5417 Forest Drive.

Authorities say Charles Arthur Crane from Pensacola, Florida was found around 9:10 a.m.

According to officials, an autopsy shows Mr. Crane died from blunt force injuries.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.