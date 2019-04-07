White Tops Orange, 30-10, in 2019 Clemson Spring Game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson showcased its 2019 football team to an estimated crowd of 60,000 people at Memorial Stadium and a national television audience on Saturday, as the White team topped the Orange team, 30-10.

Chase Brice started at quarterback for the victors, leading the White team with a 10-for-19 passing performance for 165 yards with one touchdown. Trevor Lawrence completed 19-of-34 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown for the Orange squad.

The White team opened the scoring on a 15-yard pass from Brice to tight end Braden Galloway in the first quarter. In the second frame, Orange evened the game at 7-7, as Lawrence engineered a 12-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a six-yard pass from Lawrence to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The White squad responded with 10 consecutive points, scoring on a 25-yard field goal by kicker Steven Sawicki and turning a red zone takeaway into a two-play, 12-yard drive that resulted in a nine-yard touchdown run by running back Darien Rencher. The Orange team ended the half with a 30-yard B.T. Potter field goal as time expired in the second quarter to cut the halftime score to 17-10 in favor of the White team.

The White team scored all 13 points of the second half, utilizing two 43-yard field goals by Sawicki in the midst of his 3-for-3 performance on the day as well as a late defensive touchdown.

The game featured the debut efforts from a number of Clemson’s mid-year enrollees. Wide receiver Joseph Ngata (Folsom, Calif.) finished with a game-high 127 yards on five receptions for the Orange team, including a tight-roping sideline grab in the first half and a 70-yard catch-and-run late in the contest. Fellow mid-year enrollee Frank Ladson Jr. (Miami, Fla.) also broke the century mark, recording 102 yards on five receptions, both team highs for the White squad.

Mid-year enrollee Sheridan Jones (Norfolk, Va.), created the game’s first turnover, forcing a fumble that was recovered by fellow Virginia native K’Von Wallace. Jones forced his second takeaway of the day and added the exclamation point on the White team’s victory, scoring the final points of the contest on his 42-yard interception return for touchdown in the final minutes. The game’s other takeaway came from junior A.J. Terrell, who picked up where he left off in the College Football Playoff National Championship by recording an interception in the fourth quarter.

Defensive line coach Todd Bates earned the victory as acting head coach of the White team. Honorary coaches for the contest included Vic Beasley (Orange) and Mike Williams (White).

At halftime, Clemson honored its 2018 national championship squad by welcoming back its departed seniors and NFL-bound juniors to receive their ACC and national championship rings. The returning members of the squad received their rings at a private ceremony on Wednesday.

Prior to the contest, the program honored its team award-winners from the 2018 season. A full list of those award-winners is included below:

Danny Lee Ford Scholarship Award: Alex Spence

Bank of America — Hamilton Offensive MVP Award: Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence

Morrow Defensive MVP Award: Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins

Edisto Clemson Club Offensive Football Player of the South Carolina Game: Offensive Line

IFC Defensive Player of the South Carolina Game: Austin Bryant

Joe Francis Football Leadership Award: Adam Choice, Mitch Hyatt, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Kendall Joseph

Renwick-Flanders Most Improved Football Player Award: Denzel Johnson, Albert Huggins, Isaiah Simmons, John Simpson, Gage Cervenka, Chase Brice, Nolan Turner

Coffman Cup presented by the Nieri Center: Defense

FWAA Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award: Trevor Lawrence