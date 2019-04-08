Community invited to Walk a Mile in Their Shoes this Thursday

Claire Richardson,

Columbia, S.C.(WOLO) The tenth Annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is happening Thursday, April 11 at the South Carolina State House.

It’s presented by Lexington Medical Center.

The goal is to get the community involved in the fight against sexual violence, and show support for survivors.

It is a family-friendly event.

Festivities kick-off at 5p.m. and the walk begins at 6:30. Proceeds go to Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands.

For more information, click HERE.

