CPD: Wanted man barricaded inside at a hotel off East Exchange Blvd in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department confirms that a wanted fugitive has barricaded himself inside at the Baymont Inn and Suites off Garners Ferry Road.

According to Columbia Police Department, the stand-off has been going on for at least an hour and a half with no contact with the fugitive.

U.S. Marshals Service and Columbia Police Department are currently on the scene.

The Florida man is wanted and has a warrant for being a fugitive, attempted murder and weapon violation, according to the Columbia Police Department.

As a safety precaution, patrons have been evacuated from the Baymont Inn and Suites, according to deputies.

