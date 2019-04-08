Florida mayor stops by in the Midlands as first appearance as 2020 Presidential candidate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Florida mayor announced a 2020 run at the White House and tonight made his first appearance as a candidate in the Midlands.
Miramar Florida Mayor Wayne Messam met with the Richland County Democratic Women’s Council, as he joins a crowded field of democrats to stop in the Palmetto State.
Messam says during his campaign he wants help people to believe in the American dream again.
What a powerful group of women in Columbia, SC! Thank you to the @RDWCinSC for having me! #ChangeCantWait #SouthCarolina #SCpol pic.twitter.com/t2SNK3pStc
— Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) April 8, 2019