Florida mayor stops by in the Midlands as first appearance as 2020 Presidential candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Florida mayor announced a 2020 run at the White House and tonight made his first appearance as a candidate in the Midlands.

Miramar Florida Mayor Wayne Messam met with the Richland County Democratic Women’s Council, as he joins a crowded field of democrats to stop in the Palmetto State.

Messam says during his campaign he wants help people to believe in the American dream again.