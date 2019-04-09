After great spring game, Dakereon Joyner reaffirms commitment to playing quarterback

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner had a tremendous spring game, throwing for a game-high 113 yards and a touchdown, which could go a long way to help his cause for backup to Jake Bentley.

Last season, Joyner saw action in just one game, leading many to speculate that the once South Carolina Mr. Football would either switch positions or possibly transfer.

Neither was true. Following the Garnet and Black Game Saturday, Joyner confirmed he wants to be a quarterback for the Gamecocks.