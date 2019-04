Clemson DT to attend NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — A projected first-round pick from Clemson will attend this year’s NFL Draft in Nashville.

According to NFL.com, Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is one of 23 prospects attending the draft, which will be televised by ESPN, ABC Columbia and the NFL Network beginning with the first round at 8 p.m. on April 25th.

Most mock drafts have Wilkins going in the top 20 this year.