Clemson blanks Paladins 2-0 behind Hennessy & Crawford

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jacob Hennessy and Brooks Crawford combined to pitch a two-hit shutout in No. 13 Clemson’s 2-0 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 25-8, while the Paladins dropped to 11-21. It was also Clemson’s 21st win in a row over Furman dating to 2009 and the Tigers’ first shutout of the year.

In his first start of the season, Hennessy (3-0) gave up just two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched to earn the win. He also faced just one batter over the minimum. Crawford pitched the final 2.2 innings to record his first save of the year. The two Tiger pitchers combined to keep any Paladin from reaching second base in the game. Nik Verbeke (0-4) suffered the loss.

In the fifth inning, Sam Hall drew a two-out walk, then Logan Davidson walked to extend his on-base streak to 30 games. Kyle Wilkie then plated Hall on a single. In the eighth inning, Bo Majkowski hit a check-swing single to score Grayson Byrd.

The Tigers travel to Florida State for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.