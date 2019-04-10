Open Source 101 coming to the Midlands

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Open Source 101 is a one day tech conference that gives developers, technologists, and or tech agencies an opportunity to network with major tech companies and local agencies.

This event will be happening Thursday, April 20th at the University of South Carolina’s Alumni Center.

Persons interested in technological advancement and marketing are also invited to attend.

There will be speakers offering tools for success and as well as insight and personal experience.

This even is not only offered for persons in the Columbia area but also those in surrounding areas.

Todd Lewis the chair of Everything Open Source and Sergio Aparicio, the Business Development manager of the City of Columbia Economic Development Office speak with Curtis Wilson about expectations and offer a bit of information about the event.

