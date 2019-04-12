Gators hold off Gamecocks, 9-5 Thursday night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida scored six runs in the third inning and withstood a rally by the Gamecocks in the late innings as the Gators defeated the Gamecocks, 9-5, Thursday night (April 11) at McKethan Stadium.

Reid Morgan had no problem retiring the Gators in the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the third. He walked the first two batters, then got a strikeout on a fouled bunt attempt. Brady McConnell then hit an opposite-field three-run home run. Florida then had four straight hits, scoring two more runs. After a pop out to Chris Cullen , Jud Fabian reached on a bloop single, giving the Gators a 6-0 lead.

Carolina scored a run in the fifth as George Callil brought in Jonah Beamon on a sacrifice fly to center. Florida answered in the bottom of the frame as Cory Acton’s double scored Kendrick Calilao.

The Gamecocks put up a pair of runs in the seventh as Beamon and Noah Campbell each scored on wild pitches. Florida brought in Nolan Crisp with runners on first and second in the inning and he induced a lineout to end the threat.

Florida added a pair of runs in the eighth but Carolina threatened in the ninth. Back-to-back walks to Jordan Holladay and Beamon brought up pinch hitter Ian Jenkins , who laced an RBI double down the line in left. Two batters later, TJ Hopkins smoked a ball to left, but the wind held it up. It did score Beamon but a strikeout ended the game.

Olson had two hits to lead Carolina’s offense, while Beamon scored three runs. Morgan took the loss, allowing seven runs and nine hits with two strikeouts in five innings of work.

GAMECHANGER

Florida scored six runs in the third on six hits, the big blow a three-run home run by Brady McConnell.

KEY STAT

Carolina scored five runs, but had just five hits in the loss. The Gamecocks walked six times in the contest.

NOTABLE

TJ Hopkins recorded his 100th career RBI in Thursday’s game.

recorded his 100th career RBI in Thursday’s game. Jenkins had his sixth RBI in SEC games in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game.

Olson now has 13 multi-hit games, which leads the team.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Florida continue its three-game series Friday night (April 12) at 6:30 p.m. at McKethan Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.