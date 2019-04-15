Highway Patrol investigate hit and run on pedestrian at Platt Springs Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says they are investigating a hit and run incident on Platt Springs Road near McCartha Road this morning.

Investigators say the collision happened around 5 a.m. and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to troopers, the pedestrian is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

This collision is under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

