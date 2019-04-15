Lyft announces 2 new safety measures, in response to Samantha Josephson’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In response to Samantha Josephson’s death, the ride share service, Lyft has announced two new safety measures.

Those are continuous criminal background checks which they say will provide Lyft with daily monitoring of its active drivers and immediate notification of any disqualifying criminal convictions.

In addition, they are introducing what they call enhanced identity verification which they say will help find and stop fraudulent drivers.

For more information about Lyft’s continuous commitment to safety, visit https://blog.lyft.com