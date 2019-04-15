Senator Kamala Harris plans to make another stop in SC

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Senator Kamala Harris is on her way back to the Palmetto State as she continues campaigning for the 2020 Presidential election. The California Democrat says during this visit she plans to hold a town hall meeting where she will share her vision for the future of America.

South Carolina native Attorney and CNN contributor Bakari Sellers is set to serve as the moderator for the event.

The town hall will take place Saturday April 20th, 2019. Doors will open at 3:45PM but the actual meeting will not begin until 4PM at SC State University, 200 Buckley Street in Orangeburg, SC.

To find out more or to register for this free event, click here: https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaharris/event/90340/?utm_source=fb&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=190414&utm_content=SC&fbclid=IwAR1PoIal6Vaw7UQRWoKpq2scBWlTFtdvW4dOvHg9lVsjWZoJ6ToyK2bew50