Alex Trebek: ” I’ve always tried to be straight with you, and i’m not going to stop now”

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) — Just months after announcing his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek wrapped up taping of the 35th anniversary season with a special message for his fans. In the brief clip posted on Twitter, Trebek says despite what some may have heard, his treatment is going well, and gives an update on his plans for next season which begins in September.

Click below to see what the longtime host says you can expect during the 36th season of the popular trivia game show.