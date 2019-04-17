St. Katherine’s Ladies Philoptochos Society Bake Sale and Luncheon happening Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The St. Katherine’s Ladies Philoptochos Society 72nd Annual Bake Sale and Luncheon will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 10am to 3pm.

It’s happening at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1931 Sumter Street.

If you can’t make it for lunch, you can also place a dinner order. Just call 461-0249 or fax the order to 254-6197.

You may also email your order to skphilop@gmail.com. Be sure to put “Bake Sale” in the subject line.