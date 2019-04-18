Case worker with Ridgeland Corrections Institution arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services have released the arrest warrants for a case worker authorities say was working at Ridgeland Corrections Institution in jasper County is accused of bringing several types of drugs into the facility on April 17th, 2019.

According to warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, Steven Allen Washington has been charged with manufacturing and possession of schedule I, II, III drugs with intent to

distribute; trafficking in more than 100 doses of ecstasy; trafficking in more than 28 grams of

methamphetamines/cocaine base; possession of cocaine; 1,995.7 grams of a plant based substance believed to be marijuana and attempting to furnish contraband to an inmate.

According to the warrant, Washington is accused of bringing the drugs into the prison in paper bags disguised as food.